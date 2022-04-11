Join the Launch of Microsoft Security Insights on Microsoft Reactor

On April 20th, myself and my colleagues will be kicking off a new journey for the Microsoft Security Insights podcast. We will be kicking off our first-ever Microsoft Reactor show, joined by our inaugural guest, Matt Soseman, Senior Program Manager in Identity & Network Access Division.

If you missed it, read the reasons and behind this big, bold move: The Microsoft Security Insights Podcast is Coming to Microsoft Reactor

We’re really excited about this! The live show link is up already, and you can set a YouTube reminder, so you don’t miss the live show.

Of course, you’ll be able to catch the show on replay, but that won’t be quite as much fun.

Author Rod Trent