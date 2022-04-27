Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Workbook for Microsoft Sentinel

There’s a new Workbook available in the Microsoft Sentinel console that I’m pretty sure you’ll overlook because it’s been released without much fanfare. However, for those taking advantage of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and the connection to Microsoft Sentinel, this Workbook contains valuable information.

To locate it, in Workbook – Templates, to a quick filter on ‘Defender.’ Save it to enable it for your environment.

Defender for Endpoint Workbook

The Workbook displays information for things like tables, data flow, the devices being managed by Defender for Endpoint, and much more.

Workbook Details

While you can find the Workbook in the Microsoft Sentinel console, the source for the Workbook is here: https://cda.ms/4bQ

