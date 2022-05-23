The Security Content Guide to Microsoft Build 2022

If you’re not an app developer, you may think Build 2022 is not for you. But that’s absolutely not the case. There’s a lot of great content to be consumed for any number of focus areas. For my area of focus — security — here’s the things I’m most interested in and the sessions that I’ll be focusing on to glean knowledge for the things I’m tasked with accomplishing.

Sessions

Creating secure identities for apps using the Microsoft identity platform Wednesday, May 25 – 12:00 PM – 12:35 PM Eastern

Automate and customize retention and deletion scenarios Wednesday, May 25 – 5:00 PM – 5:25 PM Eastern

Roundtables

What would you like to know about how your apps registered in Azure AD are doing? Tuesday, May 24 – 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Eastern

How can you secure your apps & scale speedily from test to production while maintaining a high security bar? Tuesday, May 24 – 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM Eastern

Extend compliance and privacy to multi-cloud environments Wednesday, May 25 – 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Eastern

Let’s make secrets invisible for Developers Wednesday, May 25 – 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Eastern

Securing Webapps and WebAPIs Wednesday, May 25 – 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Eastern

Connection Zones

Configure Application Security Features Wednesday, May 25 – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Eastern

