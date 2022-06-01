How to use the Intune Group Policy Analytics Migration Tool

In my blog Using PowerShell to create Windows 10 Custom Device Policy from the output of Endpoint Manager Group Policy Analytics – Azure Cloud & AI Domain Blog (azurecloudai.blog) we looked at using PowerShell to assist with GPO migration.

Today we a new migration tool available in the Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin center and we will look at how this can help you to migrate your Group Policies to Intune to assist with your movement to modern management.

The blog from systemcenterdudes covers the steps required to import the on-prem GPOs into Endpoint Manager Group Policy Analytics.

Migrate GPO

Once you have imported your on-prem GPOs and are happy to continue with the creation of the Intune policy you can follow the steps below:

Open the Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin center Navigate to Devices – Group Policy analytics

Select the Group Policy you would like to migrate and click the Migrate button.

On the Settings to Migrate page select the MDM supported settings and click Next.

On the Configuration page, confirm the settings and click Next. On the Profile page, enter a Policy Name and Description and click Next. On the Assignment page, assign the policy as required and click Next. On the Review + deploy page, confirm the settings, and click Deploy. Your policy will be created and can be viewed under the Configuration Profiles section.

