SC-100 Gets Its Own Learning Path

When the exam for the Microsoft Cybersecurity Architect, SC-100, first went into beta, a few temporary learning modules were erected on the exam guidance page. The temporary modules didn’t make a lot of sense and were focused on AZ and SC series exams that really didn’t have a lot of bearing.

Well, fortunately, SC-100 now has its own learn path, enabling interested learners the chance to truly get knowledge and insight into those areas of focus important to passing the exam.

You can find the learn path at the bottom of this page: https://cda.ms/4sR

Here’s what’s covered:

Author Rod Trent