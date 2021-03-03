How to Deploy an Analytics Rule to Azure Sentinel from the GitHub Repository

Deploying collateral from our GitHub repository to your Azure Sentinel instance is very similar in that it is a copy/paste operation. This guidance is specific to an Analytics Rule.

P.S. There’s automated ways to accomplish this, but it’s also a good thing to know for basic understanding. For an automated way, see Wortell’s PowerShell module: AZSentinel/AzSentinel at master · wortell/AZSentinel (github.com)

How to do it

Analytics Rules are located in the Detections folder of the GitHub repo. Locate an Analytics Rule you want in the GitHub Repo. Click the “Raw” button on the page to “sanitize” the code. Sanitizing code ensures there’s no hidden characters or bad formatting.

Sanitized code

In the Analytics blade in Azure Sentinel, click “Create – Scheduled query rule.”

Creating a Scheduled query rule

On the first page of the Analytics Rule creation wizard, use the following image (click to enlarge the image) to copy/paste the content from the sanitized Analytics Rule from the GitHub repo to Azure Sentinel.

Complete the General page

Move to the “Set rule logic” tab/step in the wizard and use the following image (click to enlarge) to copy/paste the content from the sanitized Analytics Rule from the GitHub repo to Azure Sentinel.

Configure the rule logic and schedule

Finally, skip to the “Review and Create” tab/step in the wizard to Save the new Analytics Rule.

Save the rule

The items in the code (KQL) that I’ve not highlighted in the above image are important for guidance and information, but not used for creating the actual Analytics Rule

Author Rod Trent